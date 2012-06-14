"Hot Drinks Packaging in the US" now available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Hot Drinks Packaging in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Single-serving coffee machines, in particular Keurig coffee machines, benefited from a strong demand for convenient and fast coffee at home. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters is the parent company which produces Keurig single-serving coffee machines. These coffee machines use a combination of thin wall plastic and an integrated internal filter for the coffee brewing process. In 2011 alone, retail volume sales of Keurig coffee machines grew by 61% to reach 3.2 million units. Due to this impressive...
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
