Hot Huez Hair Chalk Now Available for Order

Shop As Seen On TV has announced that the new Hot Huez Hair Chalk is now available for order online through their website. Hot Huez are temporary hair chalks which lets users quickly add non-permanent, vibrant coloring to their hair. The temporary color can be washed away easily with just shampoo so there are no commitments compared to dyeing your hair at a salon.



The entire process is extremely simple and can be done yourself with the specially designed Hot Huez color compacts. There are no messy sprays and dyes involved. The compacts makes the entire application process fast and easy.



You first just choose one of the hair chalk compacts. Next take a strand of hair, place it in between the compact, and slide the compact in a downward motion. The coloring will instantly glide right onto your hair with a smooth finish.



The special Hot Huez compacts ensures the application is mess-free and the color only goes onto your hair without staining anything else. The colors will remain on your hair until you decided to wash it off with shampoo.



Hot Huez Hair Chalks are made with cosmetic-grade ingredients and is completely safe to use. It is paraben-free, won’t damage your hair, and has no expiration date. It is designed to work on all hair types and hair colors. For best results, it is recommended that the hair should be free of oils and treatments before applying Hot Huez.



The Hot Huez kit includes a set of 4 different exciting colors with Fiery Fuchsia, Hot Pink, Neon Green, and Electric Blue. You can choose a single color to match your wardrobe or mix and match different colors to create an even more eye-catching look.



Offer Details: Order a set of 4 Hot Huez Hair Chalk colors for just $14.95 plus $7.95 processing and handling. As a special bonus, you'll also receive 6 Hot Huez Pony Bands plus a Carrying Case for absolutely free.