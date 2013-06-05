Hot Huez Reviews Published by Leading Product Review Website You're Not Stupid

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- It’s human nature for people to choose to express themselves with their appearance, and one of the ways that people do this is by coloring their hair. Unnatural colors like bright red, blue and green are very popular with teenagers and certain subcultures, but they can prove problematic in more regimented environments such as school or the workplace. This has prompted many people to use temporary hair coloring, and one of the most popular temporary hair colors on the market at the moment is Hot Huez Temporary Hair Chalks.



Market leading product review website You’re Not Stupid has published a range of new and updated product reviews. The website has a huge reputation for their detailed and insightful reviews of infomercial and “as seen on TV products” and they have recently gained an increased social media buzz as a result of their review of Hot Huez Temporary Hair Chalks.



The Hot Huez Temporary Hair Chalks review on the site goes into great detail about the product, discussing important factors such as the range of colors available and how easily the temporary hair coloring washes out. The multi media review leaves no stone unturned detailing the flaws in the product offering as well as its undoubted benefits.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Many people like to color their hair, and versatility is important for them. They aren’t keen to adopt an unnatural color for their hair permanently, but they might choose to use a flash of color on a night out or other special occasion. For these people Hot Huez Temporary Hair Chalks are perfect. We’ve published an in depth review of this product on our site that goes into great detail about the chalks and how well they work. We try and present a balanced picture to our readers, so we haven’t shied away from portraying the negative features of the product as well as the positive ones. We’d advise any one who is looking for Hot Huez reviews to check out our site.”



