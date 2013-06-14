Peter Leeds Now Teaching Clients Cutting Edge Tactics for Trading Penny Stocks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Peter Leeds, owner of pennystocks.net, equips his clients with the tools and knowledge that they need in order to become profitable traders. Investors can get all of the stock picks, target prices, updates and guidance that they need in order to earn the maximum profits from these investments. Newsletter subscribers can ask Leeds about any companies that they may be interested in, communicate with Peter Leeds directly, and have their any questions answered promptly.



Interested investors can receive hot stock picks from the world famous Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Newsletter, which researches high quality companies with strong fundamentals that trade for as little as a few pennies. Along with daily updates and full reports on the best investments, Peter Leeds’ newsletter helps prospective investors avoid some of the normal market risks while naming specific stock picks for the highest quality companies.



Pennystocks.net only recommends the best penny stocks that have the highest potential payoffs. These penny stock picks do not just have high potential gains on the upside, but they are also solid companies with strong management teams that are in decent financial positions.



All of the buy/sell recommendations that come from this newsletter have passed through the Leeds Analysis process. This is where the good and bad stocks are identified by Peter and his team. Only about 5% of all companies are able to pass through this analysis and receive a “buy” recommendation.



To earn the maximum profits, investors should make sure that they are investing in the top penny stocks available with regards to both risk and return. When it comes to finding the best investing opportunities, investors should know how to avoid companies that are near bankruptcy or on a steady and unstoppable decline. Luckily Peter Leeds has developed many useful tools to help forecast the future of each individual penny stock to help investors.



Peter Leeds is a penny stock trading professional who has been leading the industry for over 12 years. He and his team publish an online newsletter that's instantly accessible when you sign up for your free trial.



About The Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in trading in these types of companies. It provides information on the best penny stocks in the market. The newsletter teaches the basic principles of investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. Thus, offering investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate the traders for future trades, Peter Leeds and his team is playing pivotal role.



To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net