Hot Melt Adhesives Market Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth Rate, Industry Challenges, Opportunities and Key Players 2026 : 3M, Avery Dennison, Jowat SE, Helmitin Adhesives

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- Market Size – USD 12.19 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Growing application across various end-use industries



The global Hot Melt Adhesives market is expected to reach 19.89 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. 2016-2017, has witnessed transition of several economies coming out from recession and posing as a severe contender for economical excellence. The hot melt adhesive market is significantly complex considering its wide range of value chain structure. Value addition in products is a significant cost differentiator and hot melt adhesives has a wide range of products under its belt. The diversity in the value chain applies for finished and adhesive products and the raw material used to make them. In the modern global industry and production scenario of physical commodities, raw material procurement strategy is widely becoming one of the significant areas hot melt adhesives are nurturing on.



Indicators of the future needs are in some cases already visible, such as rising construction index, economic stability and per capita growth among house dwellers across the globe. 2016-2017, has witnessed transition of several economies coming out from recession and posing as a severe contender for economical excellence.



Key participants include:

- 3M

- Avery Dennison

- Beardow Adams

- Daubert Chemical

- Jowat SE

- Helmitin Adhesives

- Henkel AG.



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Packaging Solution market is expected to grow significantly and is expected to value USD 12415.7 million by 2026. Packaging plays a major role in supply chain management. Apart from protecting the goods, packaging serves as the brand ambassador for the product.

- North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in 2026. The most important sales market for adhesives in 2017 for the U.S market was the construction industry. Almost a significant percentage of global demand was accounted for by wall and floor coverings, maintenance, building refurbishment, panelling, panels or for thermal insulation material.

- Waterborne adhesives accounted for about 49% of overall worldwide demand. Demand for hot melts ranked second at a great distance, followed by solvent borne adhesives. Companies competing in the hot melt adhesive segment are currently struggling with supply chain difficulties and are expected to reach its peak efficiency by the beginning of 2019.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Hot Melt Adhesives on the basis of resin type, application and region:



Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

- Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

- Metallocene Polyolefin (MPO)

- Amorphous Polyalphaolefins (APAO)

- Polyolefins

- Hydrocarbon

- Rosin

- Water-dispersible polymer

- Polyamides

- Polyurethane

- Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Packaging Solutions

- Non-woven Hygienic Products

- Furniture & Woodwork

- Bookbinding

- Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- North America

o U.S.

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- Latin America

o Brazil

- Middle East & Africa



Table Of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Global packaging industry By Resin Type

3.1.2. Global contributors to Volatile Organic compounds

3.1.3. Price Trend of Resins

Chapter 4. Hot Melt Adhesives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Hot Melt Adhesives Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Hot Melt Adhesives Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Growing application across various end-use industries

4.4.1.2. Advantage over other adhesives

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Low load capacity and thermal resistance

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

Contiuned…



