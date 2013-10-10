Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Products (EVA, Styrenic Block, Polyolefin, Polyurethane, & Others), by Applications (Packaging, Non-Woven, Pressure Sensitive, Construction, Bookbinding, & Others), by Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To

New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Products (EVA, Styrenic Block, Polyolefin, Polyurethane, & Others), By Applications (Packaging, Non-Woven, Pressure Sensitive, Construction, Bookbinding, & Others), by Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018"