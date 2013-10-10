New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Products (EVA, Styrenic Block, Polyolefin, Polyurethane, & Others), By Applications (Packaging, Non-Woven, Pressure Sensitive, Construction, Bookbinding, & Others), by Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Hot Melt Adhesives Market are defined as adhesives that melt and flow on application of heat and solidifies on cooling to give a strong adhesion. HMA are 100% thermoplastic solids at temperatures below 80degC. They are applied in a molten state at temperatures that range from 120degC to 180degC depending on the applications and materials that are to be bonded. Hot melt adhesives form strong mechanical bonds that help them adhere to a wide range of substrates. One of the major advantages of hot melt adhesives is that they deliver cost saving benefits owing to their 100% solid nature; also, the entire volume is used as an adhesive, while other conventional adhesives lose 50% to 70% of their volume when used in an application. Hot melt adhesives can also be created in various forms that include pellets, slugs, and blocks for bulk application, or stick and continuous rope forms for heated gun applicators.
The global economy slowly recovered from the financial crisis of 2011 that had an impact on major industries such as construction, automotive, packaging, and labeling. A majority of these industries have shown signs of recovery. This is expected to have a strong impact on the hot melt adhesives market till 2018. Besides that, strong industrial growth in the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to boost the demand for hot melt adhesives and will have an impact on the growth of this market. Steady advancement in technology and the shift of manufacturers from traditional solvent based adhesives to hot melt adhesives is expected to have a medium impact on the hot melt adhesives market in the near future.
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The packaging and non-woven industry are major applications of hot melt adhesives. The major packaging applications of hot melt adhesive include carton boxes, carton closure, cups, flexible packaging, specialty packaging, bags, remoistenable products, etc The ever-increasing need for high standard performance due to technological advancement is a major driver for growth of the hot melt adhesives market.
This report estimates a market size of the global hot melt adhesives market both in terms of volume and revenue. The market has been further segmented on the basis of product types and applications. This segmentation is given for major regions and key countries in those regions. Market drivers, restraints and challenges, raw material, and product price trends are discussed in detail.
Scope of the report
This research report categorizes the global market for hot melt adhesives on the basis of applications, chemical product type, and geography; along with forecasts for volumes & revenues, and an analysis of trends in each of the following submarkets:
On the basis of applications: The hot melt adhesives market is segmented on the basis of applications such as packaging, non-woven, pressure sensitive products, construction & furniture, bookbinding, and other applications.
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