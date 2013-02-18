Hot New R&B Artist Bobby Washington Releases His Brand New Smash Album Titled "LAVISH" Exclusively Online

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Popular R&B Artist Bobby Washington announces release of his new album "LAVISH" exclusively on the online platform. This digital album will be available online for his music fans to download it from his website. Importantly, one can download this 18-track album in MP3 or in the other desired format that one may choose. Bobby reveals that by releasing his album on an online platform, his objective is to offer an instant download option of his music to his global fans. He invites his fans to visit his website and start downloading the music immediately.



However, Bobby’s all fellow artists Frank Ocean, Miguel, Chris Brown, Usher, Justin Beiber, R Kelly, Trey Songz have appreciated Bobby’s decision to release the album in the online platform, which is definitely exciting news for all fans of Bobby Washington. Frank Ocean states excitingly, “Of course, it’s a new trend. When everyone is taking advantage of the internet, it’s good if we also use it to reach our fan base.” Miguel yells, “Hey all of you! It’s there for your download. Go get it. What are you waiting for?”



This highly anticipated album from Sexy Sensation Bobby Washington is making the Ladies Go Crazy and this is the reason why a large number of girls and guys are downloading the album from the website. “An unexpectedly large number of visitors are coming to our website,” reveals Chris Brown. He further says, “Our website guy has informed me that they have increased the bandwidth to support unlimited web visitors on our website and enabling them to download the album in an uninterrupted manner.”



Since its online release, Artist Bobby’s "LAVISH" is creating a buzz in the music and entertainment industry. Usher is very positive that soon the album will reach at the top of all the charts and it will help in multiplying their fan base globally. Justin Beiber, R Kelly and Trey Songz invite all their fans not to wait anymore and visit the website http://bobbywashington.bandcamp.com/ to download a copy of the digital album LAVISH.



About Bobby Washington

Bobby Washington is a popular artist particularly known for his innovative music production and engineering skills while producing soulful R&B/Hip-Hop/Pop music. Bobby enjoys an entrepreneurship track record of selling over 120,000 albums and has remarkable lyrical songwriting abilities. He has performed in many concerts and Live Performances in various locations for his ardent fans.



