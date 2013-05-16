PennyStocks.net Offers the Most Reliable Penny Stocks News to Its Readers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- PennyStocks.net picks the top penny stocks that pass Peter’s three tests; fundamental, technical, and third level analysis. The last step, third level analysis, is the trademark also known as Leeds Analysis which tells the investors ‘when to invest in which penny stocks’ based upon thorough expert analysis by Mr. Leeds. This third step is the main factor which helps the investors to invest in the right stocks.



A spokesperson for the organization states, “Our team works behind the scenes to find the sleeper stocks the market pros don't know about and that are ready to post enormous gains. We equip you for safer investing with dozens of easy-to-read profit maker articles, which cover topics like risk-free investing through paper trading. We also limit our hot penny stock picks to the safest stock exchanges, where you're certain to be able to cash out once you've made a profit.”



For more insight and detailed information on penny stocks, readers may refer to ‘Invest in Penny Stocks' and 'Penny Stocks for Dummies' by Peter Leeds. These books discuss the fundamentals of trading and analyzing penny stocks. The process starts with reading a company’s financial statements and interpreting the financial ratios. Peter Leeds also offers inside tips in these books on how to find the knowledge that is needed about a company before investing.



The website also offers a 14 day free newsletter subscription to interested customers. Their newsletter provides the most accurate information on the best penny stocks that are about to rise in the market, and makes the buying and selling of these penny stocks simple.



“The free trial will help investors access everything that they need to get started and find out which stocks to buy in order to gain the maximum“, said the representative.



About Peter Leeds

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades.



