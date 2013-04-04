All Penny Stocks.com News: Cellular Biomedicine Group Looking to Make Its Mark in Stem Cells with Start of Second Clinical Trial

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Cellular Biomedicine Group Looking to Make its Mark in Stem Cells with Start of Second Clinical Trial.”



For long-term biotech investors, it’s hard to overlook the dynamic shift that has been gaining traction in recent years to not necessarily shift away from small molecule therapies, but certainly put more emphasis on other areas as well, such as immunology and stem cell therapies. Stem cells, whether derived from the patient, called autologous, or from a donor, called allogeneic, have been gaining a lot more attention as the industry seems to have past its tipping point with several companies now in mid and late-stage clinical trials to validate the therapeutic benefit and safety of their processes.



Looking to build its footprint in the stem cell business is Cellular Biomedicine Group (OTCQB:CBMG), a Palo Alto, California-based developmental biotech taking its technology to the clinic now. The company, known as EastBridge Investment Group Corp until a merger with the now namesake in February followed by name and ticker change on March 5th, is focused on developing new therapies using progenitor cell and dendritic cell technologies.



