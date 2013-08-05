Hot Penny Stocks - National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NABZY) , SABMiller Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SBMRY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY), LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LUKOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mass Megawatts Wind Power Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMW) , SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SBMRY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY), LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LUKOY)



Mass Megawatts Wind Power Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMW) increased 71.43% and closed at $0.0600 on a traded volume of 1.01M shares, in comparison to 113,885.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -14.29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.46 Million and its total outstanding shares are 24.39Million. Mass Megawatts Wind Power Inc. (Mass Megawatts) is in the business of producing wind turbines and selling wind generated electricity. Mass Megawatts focuses to build and operate wind energy power plants and plans to sell the electricity to the electric power exchange.



SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SBMRY) soared 0.16% and closed at $50.16 on a traded volume of 44,529.00 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 136,119.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 4.41%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $49.66 and $50.19. SABMiller plc is a holding company which has brewing and beverage interests across six continents. The Company is engaged in manufacture, distribution and sale of beverages. As of March 31, 2012, it had more than 200 beer brands in over 75 countries. It is bottler of Coca-Cola products. Its global brands include Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Grolsch and Miller Genuine Draft.



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY) jumped up 0.57% and closed at $19.31. So far in three months, the stock is up down 8.06%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.03 and $19.31 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.31. Its introductory price for the day was $19.03, with the overall traded volume of 35,919.00 shares. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LUKOY), after opening its shares at the price of $59.57, jumped up 0.02% to close at $59.82 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 43,352.00 shares, in comparison to 81,263.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $54.20 and $67.80 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $59.82. Its introductory price for the day was $59.57. NK Lukoil OAO (Neftyanaya Kompaniya LUKOIL OAO or NK LUKOIL OJSC) is a Russia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution. It is an owner of refineries, gas processing, petrochemical plants and gas stations network located in Russia, Eastern and Western Europe, as well as Africa..



