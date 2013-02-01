New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- The newsletter provides information about the fundamental principles of the penny stock industry and brings to light the important steps that will help traders invest and make money in this market.



The Peter Leeds newsletter focuses on penny stocks picks and which penny stocks to buy so subscribers have the best chances to make maximum profits. Peter Leeds’ team does the work for the subscribers, providing quality research and recommendations on which companies are on the rise.



The advice given in ‘The Penny Stocks Guide’ is based off the Leeds 29 point analysis. Subscribers will understand the rules of making a penny stocks investment before taking the leap. New subscribers receive a free 14 day trial and have access to all the exclusive insight which Peter Leeds has to offer.



A member of the Leeds team said in an interview, “Individual investors who are entering the market for the first time will find penny stocks most appealing because these stocks cost so little to own. These publicly traded companies allow first time investors to take partial ownership in them and generally have a great potential for growth.”



He further adds, “Investing in stocks is not difficult. Investing in great companies on the way up can be tough. That is where Peter Leeds comes in!” Peter Leeds advises subscribers on the best penny stocks that performed well through his Leeds analysis and these picks have a better potential of making profit.



About The Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks in the market. http://www.pennystocks.net teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools. It educates traders for future trades and helps them trade like Peter Leeds.