Hot Performers of the Day - Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)



Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) decreased -1.37% and closed at $106.28 on a traded volume of 5.44 million shares, in comparison to 3.17 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +24.68%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $80.07 billion and its total outstanding shares are 753.36 million. Amgen Inc., a biotechnology medicines company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutic products in the areas of supportive cancer care, inflammation, nephrology, and bone diseases primarily in the United States, Europe, and Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy AMGN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) plunged -1.12% and closed at $146.87 on a traded volume of 5.36 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.74 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +17.83%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $143.13 and $150.32.



Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for cancer and immune-inflammatory related diseases in the United States and Europe. Its commercial stage products include REVLIMID, a drug to treat multiple myeloma and transfusion-dependent anemia.



Has CELG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) jumped +4.16% and closed at $21.51. So far in three months, the stock is up +15.09%. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.45 and $23.96 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $21.58. Its introductory price for the day was $20.67, with the overall traded volume of 5.31 million shares.



Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women. The company’s Breast Health segment offers full field digital mammography, C-View, screen-film mammography, computer aided detection, Trident specimen radiography, and stereotactic breast biopsy systems.



What was the Moving Force behind HOLX On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) after opening its trade at the price of $41.64, dropped -0.58% to close at $41.41 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.27 million shares, in comparison to 4.79 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $26.26 and $44.65 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $41.76. NetApp, Inc. engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of networked storage solutions. The company supplies enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services.



Has NTAP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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