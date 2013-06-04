Hot Shot Trucking Company Revolutionizes the Freight Industry

Richmond, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Revolutionizing the freight industry, the entry of the hot shot trucking has given a complete face-lift to the age-old transportation business. The company has proven its worth over the years by continuously getting the media spotlight and keeping its position in the top spot among its clients. Data shows that it has particularly been a hit among the clients worldwide for the time specific trucking options. Due to popular demand this service has just gone national which otherwise was only limited to regional area.



The company has particularly taken the country by storm for maintaining a wide variety of vehicles to custom meet the shipping needs. Nowhere in the history of the freight industry has had any transportation company done this. As a matter of fact, the very year the hot shot trucking company hit the market it spread like wild fire.



Recent data shows that the most used services are the tractor-trailers, the planes and most importantly the flatbeds. Another survey on the vehicles that mostly travel the highway showed that hot shot LTL cargo vans hit the road on a minimum of six days in a week. Needless to say, the data clearly indicates not just the reliability of the company’s service but also the client demands which keeps it employed all working days of the company.



Most clients particularly use the hot shot company’s service when stuff needs to be delivered at the right time. The company’s chart shows a 99% success rate. The one percent failure being due to unavoidable circumstances like natural calamity, road blocks, etc – as claimed by the company. The company claims that its secret to success has been due to a strong backup plan maintained by it ever since its inception. Whether it is the vehicle fleet or the employees, there is always backup for a rainy day. To get more information please go to http://jt-hotshotting.com



About jt-hotshotting.com

This website offers the fastest and the safest mode of freight delivery around the country. With its cent percent guarantee, the company promises the clients free service if the delivery is not on time.



Media Contact

jt-hotshotting.

justin@jt-hotshotting.com

Richmond, CA

http://jt-hotshotting.com