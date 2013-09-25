Hot Stocks: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), Pan American Silver Corp.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ:PAAS).



Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), decreased -0.18% and closed at $16.93on a traded volume of 4.94 million shares, in comparison to 5.97 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 59.42%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $18.95million and its total outstanding shares are 1.12 million.



Has ATVI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Activision Blizzard, Inc. publishes online, personal computer (PC), console, handheld, and mobile interactive entertainment products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and Distribution.



Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN), soared0.70% and closed at $8.61on a traded volume of 4.94 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.55 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up9.82%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.55 and $8.63.



For How Long WIN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides communications and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers managed services and cloud computing services to businesses, as well as broadband, voice, and video services to consumers primarily in rural markets.



Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), dropped down -2.57% and closed at $2.69. So far in three months, the stock is down -37.59%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.58 and $5.36 and during the previous trading session it marked$2.85 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.82 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.78 million shares.



Has SQNM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Sequenom, Inc., a life sciences company, provides genetic analysis solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Molecular Diagnostics and Genetic Analysis.



Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) after opening its shares at the price of $10.78, dropped -0.73% to close the day at $10.81. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.69 million shares, in comparison to 3.43 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.23 and $22.83 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $10.97. It started the day at $4.69.



Will PAAS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of silver producing properties and assets. It produces and sells silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc.



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