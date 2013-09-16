Hot Stock's Alert: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened its shares at the price of $469.34 for the day. Its closing price was $464.90 after losing -1.65% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 10.68 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 14.06 million shares. The beta of AAPL stands at0.98.



Apple Inc., together with subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computing products.



Has AAPL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD) percentage change surged +0.57% to close at $33.59 with the total traded volume of 10.56 million shares, and average volume of 13.50 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.42 - $33.69, while its day lowest price was $33.49 and it hit its day highest price at $33.69.



Will VOD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) started its trading session with the price of $32.56 and closed at $32.63 by scoring +0.99%. FOXA’s stocks traded with total volume of 9.18 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 10.90 million shares. The beta of FOXA stands at 1.45. Day range of the stock was $32.09 -$32.66.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide.



For How Long FOXA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) ended its day with the loss of +0.97% and closed at the price of $37.65 after opening at $37.25. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 107.88 k, as compared to its average volume of 2.30 million shares.



For How Long NXPI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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