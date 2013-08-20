Hot Stock's Alert: Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUXL), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI),

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AUXL), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SPPI)



Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUXL) opened its shares at the price of $16.96 for the day. Its closing price was $17.25 after gaining +2.68% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.31 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 890,653.00 shares. The beta of AUXL stands at0.87.



Attitude Drinks Incorporated engages in developing and marketing milk based products in sports recovery and functional dairy segments in the United States.



Will AUXL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) percentage change plunged -0.58% to close at $17.03 with the total traded volume of 1.23million shares, and average volume of 1.40 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.03 - $18.67, while its day lowest price was $16.99 and it hit its day highest price at $17.15.



Ares Capital Corporation (Ares Capital) is a specialty finance company, which is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company.



Will ARCC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) started its trading session with the price of $3.90 and closed at $3.62 by scoring -7.42%. XOMAs stocks traded with total volume of 1.23million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.06 million shares. The beta of XOMA stands at 2.26. Day range of the stock was $3.62-$3.94.



XOMA Corporation (XOMA) is engaged in the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics.



Has XOMA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) ended its day with the loss of -0.67% and closed at the price of $7.40 after opening at $7.40. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.22 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 869,304.00 shares.



Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Spectrum) is a biotechnology company with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations with a primary focus in hematology and oncology.



Has SPPI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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