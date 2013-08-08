Hot Stock's Alert - BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY), JARDINE STRATEG ADR(OTCMKTS:JSHLY), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY), JARDINE STRATEG ADR(OTCMKTS:JSHLY), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF)



BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY) ended lower -0.57% and complete the day at $86.75. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 29,216. After opening at $86.51, the stock hit as high as $86.97. However, it traded between $73.96 and $104.10 over the last twelve months.



BASF SE is a German chemical company. It diversifies its activities into five business segments: Chemicals, providing basic products and specialties including nitric acid and methanol, basic chemicals including ethylene and butadiene and intermediates, among others; Performance Products, providing products for the coatings and paints industry, cosmetics, detergents, cleaners industry, vitamins, enzymes, products for the paper industry.



Has BASFY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



JARDINE STRATEG ADR(OTCMKTS:JSHLY) closed yesterday at $16.73, a +1.09% increase. Around 164,802 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 16,120 shares. The company is now valued at around $37.08 billion.



Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, transport services, insurance broking, property investment and development, retailing, restaurants, luxury hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses worldwide. The company engages in the investment, development, leasing, and management of commercial and residential projects.



For How Long JSHLY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY) moved -3.05 percent lower at $15.64 and traded between $15.45 and $15.96 after opening the day at $15.68. Its performance over the last five days remained -4.63%, which stands at 68.72% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 26.64%.



Linc Energy Ltd (Linc Energy) is an Australia-based company. The Company is engaged in the oil and gas exploration and production; exploration and development of conventional coal resources, and development and commercialisation of Coal-to-Liquids (CTL) processes through the combined utilisation of Underground Coal Gasification



Why Should Investors Buy LNCGY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF) shares rose, gaining +0.50 percent to close at $80.40. The stock is up around 197.98% this year and 630.91% for the last 12 months. Around 23,797 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 8,313 shares.



Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10, an electron beam melting (EBM) machine for the industrial production of orthopedic implants; and Arcam A2, a solution for additive manufacturing of metal parts from a range of different materials in the aerospace industry. It also provides a suite of powder handling auxiliary equipment, including explosion-protected vacuum cleaners, powder handling trolleys



Why Should Investors Buy AMAVF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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