Hot Stock's Alert - Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation(NYSE:CDE), SUPERVALU INC.(NYSE:SVU), Calpine Corporation(NYSE:CPN), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp(NYSE:MHR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation(NYSE:CDE), SUPERVALU INC.(NYSE:SVU), Calpine Corporation(NYSE:CPN), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp(NYSE:MHR)



Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation(NYSE:CDE) ended its day with the decline of -2.15 and closed at the price of $15.92 after opening at $16.31. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.79M shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.83M shares. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is a silver producer with gold production and has assets located in the United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina and Australia.



Has CDE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SUPERVALU INC.(NYSE:SVU) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 2.79M shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.65M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $7.26for the day and its closing price was $7.46 after gain +2.19%. SUPERVALU INC. (SUPERVALU) is a United States grocery channel. It operates in three segments: Retail food, Save-A-Lot and Independent business. The Company leverages its distribution operations by providing wholesale distribution and logistics and service solutions to its independent retail customers through its Independent business segment.



Will SVU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Calpine Corporation(NYSE:CPN) traded with volume of 2.78M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 2.68M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.05 and closed at $18.78by scoring -1.31%. Calpine Corporation (Calpine) is an independent wholesale power producer in the United States. It owns and operates primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America and has presence in wholesale power markets in California, Texas and the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. It has invested in clean power generation.



Will CPN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Magnum Hunter Resources Corp(NYSE:MHR) stock traded with total volume of 2.80M shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.64M shares. MHR started its trading session with the price of $4.08 and closed at $4.27after gain +3.64%. Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation (Magnum Hunter) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for and the exploitation, acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, primarily in the states of West Virginia, Ohio, Texas, Kentucky and North Dakota and in Saskatchewan, Canada.



For How Long MHR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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