Hot Stock's Alert: Edison International (NYSE:EIX), SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI), Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN), United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Edison International (NYSE:EIX), SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI), Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN), United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL)



Edison International (NYSE:EIX) opened its shares at the price of $48.40 for the day. Its closing price was $48.99 after gaining +1.11% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.45 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.98 million shares.



Edison International, is a holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). SCE is a public utility primarily engaged in the business of supplying electricity to an approximately 50,000 square-mile area of southern California.



Why Should Investors Buy EIX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



SunTrust Banks, Inc.(NYSE:STI) percentage change plunged -0.94% to close at $34.90 with the total traded volume of 2.44 million shares, and average volume of 3.73 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.03 - $36.29, while its day lowest price was $34.75 and it hit its day highest price at $35.12.



SunTrust Banks, Inc. (SunTrust) is a commercial banking organization. The Company is a diversified financial services holding company whose businesses provide a range of financial services to consumer and corporate clients.



Has STI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) started its trading session with the price of $25.38 and closed at $24.97 by scoring -2.12%. SPN’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.44 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.64 million shares. The beta of SPN stands at 1.81. Day range of the stock was $24.72 -$25.38.



Superior Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of oilfield services and equipment. The Company offers a variety of products and services throughout the life cycle of an oil and gas well.



Has SPN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) ended its day with the gain of +1.46% and closed at the price of $34.06 after opening at $33.54. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.44 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.36 million shares.



United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is a holding company and its principal, wholly owned subsidiaries are United Air Lines, Inc. (United) and Continental Airlines, Inc. (Continental).



For How Long UAL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/