Hot Stock's Alert - EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Noah Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE:NOAH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Noah Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE:NOAH)



EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO) volume of 1.99 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.45 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.97 - $7.62 and the day range was $7.41 - $7.62.The stock opened the session at $7.53, remained amid the day range of $7.41 - $7.62, and closed the session at $7.42. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.07% in previous trading session. EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore U.S. oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays.



Has XCO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP) traded 2.62 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.72 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0395- $0.0376. The stock was a bull and advanced 49.55%, while its closing price stayed at $0.0408. The market capitalization of the stock remained 18.17 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +3.29%. MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States.



For How Long MWIP will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) volume of the stock was 1.92 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 3.36 million shares. The stock plunged -0.27% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $7.36. The stock traded 1.92 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 3.36 million shares. MFA Financial, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS).



Why Should Investors Buy MFA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Noah Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE:NOAH) traded with volume of 1.90 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 425,357 shares. The stock decreased -17.03% and finished the trading at $13.69. The market capitalization of the stock remained 774.29 million. Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on distributing wealth management products in the People’s Republic of China.



Will NOAH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/