Hot Stock's Alert - Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)



Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) increased +1.59% and closed at $38.41 on a traded volume of 58.00 million shares, in comparison to 70.79 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 44.29%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $93.54 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 2.44 Billion. Facebook, Inc. (Facebook), is engaged in building products to create utility for users, developers, and advertisers. People use Facebook to stay connected with their friends and family, to discover what is going on in the world around them, and to share and express what matters to them to the people they care about



What was the Moving Force behind FB On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on FB



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) soared +0.21% and closed at $24.32 on a traded volume of 43.65 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 36.02 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +1.57%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $24.22 and $24.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry and provide services associated with these products and their use



For How Long CSCO will Fight for Profitability?Read This Trend Analysis report



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) jumped up +1.09% and closed at $22.52. So far in three months, the stock is down -6.48%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.23 and $26.34 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.68. Its introductory price for the day was $22.31, with the overall traded volume of 32.08 million shares. Intel Corporation designs and manufactures integrated digital technology platforms. A platform consists of a microprocessor and chipset. The Company sells these platforms primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



For How Long INTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) after opening its shares at the price of $31.44, jumped up 0.72% to close at $31.62 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 22.98 million shares, in comparison to 47.95 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $26.26 and $36.43 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.90. Its introductory price for the day was $31.44. Microsoft Corporation is engaged in developing, licensing and supporting a range of software products and services. The Company also designs and sells hardware, and delivers online advertising to the customers.



Will MSFT Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



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