Hot Stock's Alert - Gafisa SA (ADR) (NYSE:GFA), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA) (NYSE:BPO) , ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gafisa SA (ADR) (NYSE:GFA), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA) (NYSE:BPO) , ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL)



Gafisa SA (ADR) (NYSE:GFA) opened the session at $2.56, remained amid the day range of $2.51 - $2.71, and recently traded at $27.91. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.75% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.30M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.53 shares. Gafisa SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the homebuilding and real estate operations. The Company is involved in the promotion, administration, purchase, sale and trade of real estate properties; provision of financing services to real estate customers; construction and provision of civil engineering services.



What was the Moving Force behind GFA On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on GFA



Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) traded with volume of 0.48M shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 6.83M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.34 - $18.03. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.25% and was recently trading at $17.44. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.52 Billion Pitney Bowes Inc. is a global provider of software, hardware and services to enable both physical and digital communications and to integrate those physical and digital communications channels. The Company offers a range of equipment, supplies, software, services and solutions for managing and integrating physical and digital communication channels.



Has PBI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA) (NYSE:BPO) exchanged 2.03 million shares and the average volume remained 1.25 million shares. The stock dropped -1.51% and was moving at $16.30. The beta of the stock remained 1.84 and the EPS of the stock remained 2.49. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 576.06 million. Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (Brookfield) owns, develops and manages premier office properties in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. The Company’s portfolio is consist of interests in 111 properties totaling 76 million square feet in the downtown cores of New York, Washington, D.C., Houston, Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle, Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, London, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.



Has BPO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) gained volume of 1.04 shares, while the average volume remained 2.87M shares. The stock decreased -9.05% and remained at $3.72. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 68.33%. ReneSola Ltd (ReneSola), incorporated on March 17, 2006, is a global manufacturer of solar wafers and producer of solar power products based in the People's Republic of China. ReneSola possess a global network of suppliers and customers that includes some of the global manufacturers of solar cells and modules.



Why Should Investors Buy SOL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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