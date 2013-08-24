Hot Stock's Alert - General Growth Properties Inc(NYSE:GGP),WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EPI), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc(NYSE:IPG), DDR Corp(NYSE:DDR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:General Growth Properties Inc(NYSE:GGP),WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EPI), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc(NYSE:IPG), DDR Corp(NYSE:DDR).



General Growth Properties Inc(NYSE:GGP) ended higher +0.78% and complete the day at $19.41. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.73 million. After opening at $18.99, the stock hit as high as $19.46. However, it traded between $18.24 and $23.33 over the last twelve months.



General Growth Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns or with joint venture partners 144 regional malls (126 domestic and 18 in Brazil) consists of approximately 135 million square feet



For How Long GGP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EPI) closed yesterday at $14.48, a +2.26% increase. Around 720,010 shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $688.18 million.



WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index.



For How Long EPI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc(NYSE:IPG) moved +0.06 percent higher at $16.01and traded between $15.95 and $16.03 after opening the day at $16.00. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.57%, which stands at 1.46% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 45.28%.



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Interpublic) is a global advertising and marketing services companies.



For How Long IPG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



DDR Corp(NYSE:DDR) shares rose, gaining +1.07 percent to close at $16.03. The stock is up around 2.36% this year and 6.72% for the last 12 months. Around 2.64 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.77 million shares.



DDR Corp.(DDR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers.



Why Should Investors Buy DDR After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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