Hot Stock's Alert: HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY), Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRZO), Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN), PrivateBancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVTB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY), Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRZO), Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN), PrivateBancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVTB)



HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) opened its shares at the price of $21.09 for the day. Its closing price was $20.08 after losing -5.08% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.21 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 789,693.00 shares. The beta of HMSY stands at0.19. HMS Holdings Corp. provides cost containment services to government and private healthcare payers and sponsors.



Has HMSY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRZO) percentage change plunged -3.23% to close at $42.44 with the total traded volume of 1.17 million shares, and average volume of 1.12 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.47 - $47.87, while its day lowest price was $41.00 and it hit its day highest price at $43.80. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States.



Has CRZO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) started its trading session with the price of $22.96 and closed at $23.25 by scoring +0.39%. QGEN’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.16 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 664,114.00 shares. The beta of QGEN stands at 0.60. Day range of the stock was $22.93 -$23.44. QIAGEN N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides sample and assay technologies worldwide. It offers approximately 500 core consumable products.



For How Long QGEN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PrivateBancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVTB) ended its day with the loss of -1.23% and closed at the price of $24.07 after opening at $24.34. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.16 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 527,567.00 shares. PrivateBancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The PrivateBank and Trust Company, which provides business and personal financial services to middle-market.



Has PVTB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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