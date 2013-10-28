Hot Stock's Alert: MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG), Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR), Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA)(NYSE:EGO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG), Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR), Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA)(NYSE:EGO)



MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) opened its shares at the price of $8.21 for the day. Its closing price was $8.29 after gaining +1.10% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.11 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.64 million shares. The beta of MTG stands at3.37. MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage insurance to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy MTG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR) percentage change surged +2.02% to close at $19.22 with the total traded volume of 5.97 million shares, and average volume of 4.95 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.24 - $19.65, while its day lowest price was $18.80 and it hit its day highest price at $19.27. Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. Its primary focus is on enhanced oil recovery utilizing CO2.



Will DNR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) started its trading session with the price of $18.67 and closed at $18.78 by scoring +0.64%. HST’s stocks traded with total volume of 5.96 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.35 million shares. The beta of HST stands at 2.39. Day range of the stock was $18.54 -$18.83. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties.



For How Long HST’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Eldorado Gold Corp (USA)(NYSE:EGO) ended its day with the gain of +0.87% and closed at the price of $6.95 after opening at $6.85. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 5.86 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 7.19 million shares. Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of gold properties in Turkey, China, Greece, Brazil, and Romania.



For How Long EGO’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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