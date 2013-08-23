Hot Stock's Alert - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (ADR) (NYSE:MBT), Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA), Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR) (NYSE:TV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (ADR) (NYSE:MBT), Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA), Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR) (NYSE:TV)



Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (ADR) (NYSE:MBT) increased +0.19% and closed at $20.71 on a traded volume of 1.86 million shares, in comparison to 1.56 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 0.93%.The company has a total market capitalization of $20.60 Billion. Mobil'nye TeleSistemy OAO (Mobile TeleSystems OJSC or MTS OAO) is a Russia-based company engaged in the telecommunication industry.



For How Long MBT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cummins Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CMI CMI) gain +2.54% and closed at $126.56 on a traded volume of 1.84 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.62 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 7.71%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $124.14 and $127.59. Cummins Inc. is a diesel engine manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric power generation systems and engine-related component products, including filtration, exhaust aftertreatment, fuel systems, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems and electric power.



For How Long CMI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) jumped up +1.04% and closed at $37.88. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $31.98 and $39.67 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $37.92. Its introductory price for the day was $37.78, with the overall traded volume of 1.83million shares. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF, seeks to track the investment performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Europe, Australasia, Far East (EAFE) Index (the MSCI EAFE Index).



Will VEA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR) (NYSE:TV) after opening its shares at the price of $26.95, dropped -0.56% to close at $26.70for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.87 million shares, in comparison to 1.66 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $21.86and $29.18and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.20. Its introductory price for the day was $26.95. Grupo Televisa SAB is a Mexico-based company engaged in the television broadcasting for the Spanish-speaking Latin American countries and in the international entertainment business sector.



Will TV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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