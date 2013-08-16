Hot Stock's Alert - MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC), Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DWOG), L'oreal S.A (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY), COLOSSUS MINERALS(OTCMKTS:COLUF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC), Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DWOG), L'oreal S.A (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY), COLOSSUS MINERALS(OTCMKTS:COLUF)



MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC) ended higher +10.00% and complete the day at $0.0033. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 24.38 million. After opening at $0.003, the stock hit as high as $0.0034. However, it traded between $0.0001 and $0.10 over the last twelve months.

MyECheck, Inc. (MyECheck) is an electronic transaction data processor. The Company provides an alternative payment solution to paper checks, cards or ACH payments. MyECheck utilizes a method of clearing check data for payments. MyECheck offers implemented solutions that enable real-time payments by authorized electronic check



For How Long MYEC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DWOG) closed yesterday at $0.285, a -32.14% decrease. Around 806,600 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 145,652 shares. The company is now valued at around $51.43 million.

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. (Deep Well) is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s primary interest is the exploration for and production of oil in the Peace River oil sands area located in North Central Alberta, Canada. the Company are engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas prospects.



Has DWOG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



L'oreal S.A (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY) moved +0.35 percent higher at $34.47 and traded between $33.74 and $34.49 after opening the day at $33.89. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.83%, which stands at 0.85% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 23.2%.

L'Oreal SA is a France-based cosmetic group. It is structured into three branches: Cosmetics, The Body Shop and Dermatology. The Cosmetics branch is divided into four sectors: Consumer Products, Professional Products, Luxury Products and Active Cosmetics



For How Long LRLCY Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



COLOSSUS MINERALS(OTCMKTS:COLUF) shares rose, gaining +10.64 percent to close at $0.829. The stock is down around -82.18% this year and -80.03% for the last 12 months. Around 351,592 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 127,163 shares.

Colossus Minerals Inc., a development stage mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily holds a 75% interest in the Serra Pelada Mine, a gold-platinum-palladium project, which covers an area of approximately 100 hectares and is located in Pará, Brazil.



Why Should Investors Buy COLUF After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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