Hot Stock's Alert: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)



PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) opened its shares at the price of $56.10 for the day. Its closing price was $56.13 after losing -0.45% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.22 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.55 million shares. The beta of PCAR stands at1.37.

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is engaged in the design, manufacture and customer support of light, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.



Has PCAR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) percentage change plunged -1.15% to close at $46.26 with the total traded volume of 1.22 million shares, and average volume of 1.32 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $34.91 - $48.97, while its day lowest price was $45.96 and it hit its day highest price at $46.87.

Hasbro, Inc., engaged in providing children’s and family leisure time products with a range of portfolio of brands and entertainment properties.



Has HAS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) started its trading session with the price of $18.96 and closed at $18.03 by scoring -7.06%. TITN’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.2 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 338,820.00 shares. The beta of TITN stands at 1.59. Day range of the stock was $17.70 -$19.06.

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe.



Why Should Investors Buy TITN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) ended its day with the loss of -0.51% and closed at the price of $49.03 after opening at $49.03. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.22 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.84 million shares.

Fastenal Company is engaged in selling industrial and construction supplies in a wholesale and retail fashion. The industrial and construction supplies are grouped into eleven product lines.



Will FAST Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/