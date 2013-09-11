Hot Stock's Alert: Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF), Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS: JAMN), Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF), Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS: JAMN), Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY) increased 0.64% and closed at $9.40 on a traded volume of 55.602 shares, in comparison to 159.790 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 57.98%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $21.73 billion and its total outstanding shares are 2.31 billion



Will PCRFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation produces and sells electronic and electric products worldwide. The company provides imaging equipment, such as flat-panel TVs.



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) soared 2.51% and closed at $74.73 on a traded volume of 26.451 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 30.848 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 15.59%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $74.15 and $74.73.



Will DDAIF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide.



Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS: JAMN) showed no change, closed at $0.460. So far in three months, the stock is up 12.75%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.08 and $0.65 and during the previous trading session it marked $0.47 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.45 and the overall traded volume that day was 245.797 shares.



Can Investors Bet on JAMN after this News update? Find Out Here



Jammin Java Corp., doing business as Marley Coffee, engages in the roasting, marketing, and distribution of coffee on a wholesale level to the grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries in the United States.



Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) after opening its shares at the price of $55.78, dropped -0.34% to close the day at $55.59. The stock ended on a traded volume of 220.384 shares, in comparison to 285.637 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $40.30 and $56.60 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $56.60.



Will SHOO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Steven Madden, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/