Hot Stock's Alert - Quiksilver, Inc.(NYSE:ZQK), Renren Inc(NYSE:RENN), Teradyne, Inc.(NYSE:TER), Education Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:EDR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Quiksilver, Inc.(NYSE:ZQK), Renren Inc(NYSE:RENN), Teradyne, Inc.(NYSE:TER), Education Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:EDR)



Quiksilver, Inc.(NYSE:ZQK) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +0.60% and closed at $6.70 after gaining total volume of 1.63 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $6.64. So far, the company’s stock is up 2.13% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 2.92%. Quiksilver, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and related products primarily for men, women, and children. It also offers snowboarding equipment.



What was the Moving Force behind ZQK On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on ZQK



Renren Inc(NYSE:RENN) closed at $ 3.50 with the total traded volume of 1.62M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 3.45. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 1.30 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $2.52 - $4.62, while during last trade its minimum price was $3.45 and it gained its highest price of $3.52. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with an upsurge of 3.55%. Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People?s Republic of China. The company operates renren.com, a social networking Website that enables its users to communicate and stay connected with their friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers.



Is RENN a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Teradyne, Inc.(NYSE:TER) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.12% and closed at the price of $16.23 after opening at $16.30. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.62 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.78 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $16.18, while it touched its highest price for the day at $16.35. TER beta value stands at 1.86 points. Teradyne, Inc. provides automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Semiconductor Test, Systems Test Group, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing primarily in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer, and electronic game applications



For How Long TER Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Education Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:EDR) reported the drop of -0.22%, to close at $9.14, with the overall traded volume of 1.59 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 6.83%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.30 and $11.77 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $9.19. Its introductory price for the day was $9.14. Education Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), develops, acquires, owns, and manages student housing communities located near university campuses in the United States.



Will EDR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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