Hot Stock's Alert - Seven Arts Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:SAPX), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:SAPX), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII)



Seven Arts Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:SAPX) its shares at the price of $0.0034for the day. Its closing price was $0.0029 after declining -14.71% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 42.96M shares, while its average trading volume remained 15.12M shares. The beta of stands at -0.25. Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. is a motion picture production and distribution company engaged in developing, financing, producing and licensing theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets and for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including DVD, home video, pay-per-view, and free television.



Will SAPX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF) percentage change decline -6.04% to close at $1.40 with the total traded volume of 250,379.00 shares, more than average volume of 200,468.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.11 - $165.00, while its day lowest price was $1.28 and it hit its day highest price at $1.55. Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America.



Will BLUF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 8.08M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 28.00M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0009- $0.04, while its day lowest price was $0.0084and it hit its day highest price at $0.0109. BRND total market capitalization is $ 1.50M shares. Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals.



Can Investors Bet on BRND after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII) started its trading session with the price of $0.03and closed at $0.0285 after gain +16.33%. PEII stocks traded with total volume of 5.97M shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.49M shares. Day range of the stock was $0.02 -$0.03. Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma.



For How Long PEII Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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