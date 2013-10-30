Hot Stock's Alert: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), the Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) opened its shares at the price of $32.73 for the day. Its closing price was $32.93 after gaining +0.37% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.09 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.70 million shares. The beta of SBGI stands at2.05. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is diversified television broadcasting company. The Company owns or provides certain programming, operating or sales services to more television stations.



Why Should Investors Buy SBGI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) percentage change surged +1.89% to close at $77.50 with the total traded volume of 1.07 million shares, and average volume of 7.13 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $60.21 - $81.56, while its day lowest price was $76.39 and it hit its day highest price at $77.55. The Home Depot, Inc. (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates The Home Depot stores, which are full-service, warehouse-style stores.



Will HD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) started its trading session with the price of $38.33and closed at $38.24 by scoring +0.63%. URBN’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.06 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.06 million shares. The beta of URBN stands at 1.07. Day range of the stock was $37.80 -$38.34. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Urban Outfitters) is a lifestyle specialty retail company, which operates under the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and BHLDN brands.



For How Long URBN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) ended its day with the gain of +3.73% and closed at the price of $86.50 after opening at $85.06. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.05 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 513,277.00 shares. United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.



For How Long UTHR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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