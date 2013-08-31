Hot Stock's Alert: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), American Realty Capital Properties Inc , Intersil Corp (NASDAQ:ISIL), Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), Intersil Corp (NASDAQ:ISIL), Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR).



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) decreased -2.07% and closed at $18.36 on a traded volume of 1.33 million shares, in comparison to 1.81 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up/down over 66.76%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and its total outstanding shares are 92.88 million.



Will TTWO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a developer, marketer and publisher of interactive entertainment for consumers worldwide. The Company develops and publishes products through its two wholly owned labels Rock star Games and 2K, which publishes its titles under the 2K Games,



American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP) plunged -1.11% and closed at $13.41 on a traded volume of 1.31 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.16 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -14.97%. The Intra-day range for the stock is 11.42 and $18.05.



Will ARCP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



merican Realty Capital Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and acquires single-tenant, freestanding commercial real estate primarily subject to medium-term net leases with credit quality tenants. The Company is externally managed by ARC Properties Advisors, LLC.



Intersil Corp (NASDAQ:ISIL) dropped -2.17% and closed at $10.37. So far in three months, the stock is up 23.31%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.31 and $11.18 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $10.58. Its introductory price for the day was $10.58, with the overall traded volume of 1.30 million shares.



Will ISIL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Intersil Corporation manufactures and markets analog, mixed-signal, and power management integrated circuits (IC).The Company’s products are focused on its portfolio of industrial & infrastructure, consumer and personal computing electronics markets. The Company operates primarily in China, the United States



Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR) after opening its shares at the price of $5.28, dropped -3.41% to close at $5.10 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.30 shares, in comparison to 2.49 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $2.07 and $5.40 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $5.32.



Will AVNR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



AVANIR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVANIR) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.



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