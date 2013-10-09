Hot Stocks: ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB), URANIUM PARTC CORP (OTCMKTS:URPTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB), URANIUM PARTC CORP (OTCMKTS:URPTF).



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) opened its last trade at the price of $3.36. Its closing price was $3.34 and showed no change. The company traded with the total volume of 162.763 shares, while its average trading volume remained 389.396 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.94. Alstom SA designs, supplies, and services various products and systems for power generation and transmission markets in France and internationally.



Can Investors Bet on ALSMY after this News update? Find Out Here



Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) percentage change surged 13.33% to close at $0.0170 with the total traded volume of 5.33 million shares while its average volume of 7.91 million shares, while its day lowest price was $0.01. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.02. Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.



Will NPHC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB) traded on volume of 2.94 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.01 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.05 and closed at $0.0569 by scoring 7.36%. In the last three months the stock was down -24.13% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.03 - $0.14. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing protein-based fibers using recombinant DNA technology for commercial applications in textile, specialty fiber, and technical textile industries.



Will KBLB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



URANIUM PARTC CORP (OTCMKTS:URPTF) started its last trading session with the price of $4.62 and closed at $4.60 by scoring -1.50%. The stock traded with total volume of 43.300 shares, while the average trading volume remained 87.409 shares. Day range for the stock was $4.59 and $4.65. Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8).



Will URPTF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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