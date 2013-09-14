Hot Stocks- America Movil SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:AMX), Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO), CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: America Movil SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:AMX), Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO), CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).



America Movil SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:AMX) increased 1.10% and closed at $20.21 on a traded volume of 3.23million shares, in comparison to 7.37 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -11.86%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $76.64 billion and its total outstanding shares are 3.79 billion



Will AMX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It offers mobile and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, long-distance services, public telephony services, and network interconnection services.



Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) soared 2.88% and closed at $46.11 on a traded volume of 3.22 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.48 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down 20.94%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $44.92 and $46.44.



Will TSO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tesoro Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the United States.



CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) jumped 0.36% and closed at $55.46. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.84 and $55.67 and during the previous trading session it marked $55.46 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $54.86 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.22 million shares.



Will CBS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Broadcasting, and Outdoor Americas.



Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) after opening its shares at the price of $27.64, jumped 0.29% to close the day at $27.64. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.22 million shares, in comparison to 3.66 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $25.84 and $31.79 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $27.77.



Will XEL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States.



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