Hot Stocks: ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF), ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS: EDXC), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB: ADXS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF), ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS: EDXC), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB: ADXS).



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF) opened its last trade at the price of $114.68. Its closing price was $113.90 after gaining 2.61% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 18.084 shares, while its average trading volume remained 27.983 shares. The beta of this stock stands 0.40.



Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components.



Will AMAVF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS: EDXC) percentage change plunged -13.73% to close at $0.0949 with the total traded volume of 1.10 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 794.348 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0006 - $0.20, while its day lowest price was $0.085. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.11.



Endexx Corporation provides electronic board book and document management solutions in the United States.



Will EDXC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) traded on volume of 35.299 shares in the last session against average volume of 58.614 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $17.73 and closed at $17.65 by scoring -2.00%.In the last three months the stock was up 2.65% while its 52 week range of the stock was $11.73 - $18.08 .



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Will SBGSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB: ADXS) started its last trading session with the price of $5.35 and closed at $4.97 by scoring -7.10%. The stock traded with total volume of 30.469 shares, while the average trading volume remained 44.552 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.48. Day range for the stock was $4.90 -$5.35.



Advaxis, Inc., a clinical development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases.



Will ADXS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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