Hot Stocks: ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK), Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE:SPF), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK), Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE:SPF), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).



ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), decreased -1.12% and closed at $14.08 on a traded volume of 3.89 million shares, in comparison to 4.57 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -19.4%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and its total outstanding shares are 1.65 million.



Has MT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and mining company worldwide.



Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK), plunged -1.46% and closed at $6.73 on a traded volume of 3.81 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.52 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -4.4%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.57 and $6.88.



Will ZQK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Quiksilver, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and related products primarily for men, women, and children. It also offers snowboarding equipment.



Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE:SPF), dropped down -2.87% and closed at $7.44. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.11%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.71 and $9.97 and during the previous trading session it marked$7.73 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.66 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.80 million shares.



Has SPF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Standard Pacific Corp. operates as a builder of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. It constructs homes targeting various homebuyers primarily move-up buyers in metropolitan markets in California, Florida, the Carolinas, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado.



Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) after opening its shares at the price of $20.29, close the day at $19.97. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.76 million shares, in comparison to 2.47 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.70 and $24.71 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $20.76. It started the day at $20.29.



Why Should Investors Buy AVP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products. It offers beauty products, such as color cosmetics, fragrances, skin care, and personal care products; fashion products comprising fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, and children’s products; and home products consisting of gift and decorative products, house wares, entertainment and leisure products, and nutritional products.



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