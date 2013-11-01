Hot Stocks: Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI), Activision Blizzard, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), decreased -44.44% and closed at $2.20 on a traded volume of 65.05 million shares, in comparison to 16.74 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -88.53%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $407.23 million and its total outstanding shares are185.11 million.



Has ARIA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients.



Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), soared1.67% and closed at $17.68 on a traded volume of 42.55 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 48.74 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up30.24%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.18 and $17.80.



For How Long MU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Micron Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semiconductor solutions worldwide.



Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI), jumped up0.94 % and closed at $3.77. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.4%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.55 and $4.18 and during the previous trading session it marked$3.78 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $3.72 and the overall traded volume that day was 31.99 million shares.



Will SIRI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sirius XM Radio Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States and Canada. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels on subscription fee basis through two satellite radio systems.



Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) after opening its shares at the price of $16.70, jumped up0.42% to close the day at $16.68. The stock ended on a traded volume of 23.49 million shares, in comparison to 7.54 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.45 and $18.43 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $16.74. It started the day at $16.70.



Why Should Investors Buy ATVI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Activision Blizzard, Inc. publishes online, personal computer (PC), console, handheld, and mobile interactive entertainment products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and Distribution.



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