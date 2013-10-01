Hot Stocks: Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).



Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), decreased -1.42% and closed at $13.88 on a traded volume of 7.73 million shares, in comparison to 8.01 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down/up over -12.1%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $58.29 million and its total outstanding shares are 4.20 million.



Has BBD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Banco Bradesco SA (the Bank) is a Brazil-based bank. Together with its subsidiaries, the Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services, including deposit taking, individual and corporate banking services, credit operations, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, leasing operations, investment banking, international banking, securities brokerage, portfolio management, consortium services, various types of insurance, management of complementary private pension plans and savings bonds, among others.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), plunged -1.02% and closed at $19.43 on a traded volume of 7.70 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7.63 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-8.69%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.10 and $19.60.



Will DHI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



D.R. Horton, Inc. is the homebuilding companies in the United States. The Company constructs and sells homes through its operating divisions in 26 states and 77 metropolitan markets of the United States, primarily under the name of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder.



Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), dropped down -0.77% and closed at $10.29. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.45%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.10 and $10.57 and during the previous trading session it marked$10.37 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $10.32 and the overall traded volume that day was 7.76million shares.



Has XRX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Xerox Corporation provides a portfolio of business process and information technology (IT) outsourcing support, document technology and solutions. Through the Company’s business process and IT outsourcing it offers global services from claims reimbursement and electronic toll transactions to the management of human resource (HR) benefits and customer care centers to the operation of a company's technology infrastructure.



PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) after opening its shares at the price of $16.24, dropped -0.42% to close the day at $16.50. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.49 million shares, in comparison to 10.37 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.23 and $24.47 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $16.71. It started the day at $16.24.



Will PHM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PulteGroup, Inc. (PulteGroup) is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries engage primarily in the homebuilding business



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