Hot Stocks: Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), IAMGOLD Corp (USA)(NYSE:IAG), Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), IAMGOLD Corp (USA)(NYSE:IAG), Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT)



Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD) opened its shares at the price of $11.43 for the day. Its closing price was $11.38. The company traded with the total volume of 7.10 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 9.87 million shares. The beta of BBD stands at1.53.



Banco Bradesco SA (the Bank) is a Brazil-based bank. Together with its subsidiaries, the Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services, including deposit taking.



Can Investors Bet on BBD after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) percentage change plunged -0.57% to close at $6.92 with the total traded volume of 6.95 million shares, and average volume of 36.82 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.15 - $7.26, while its day lowest price was $6.90 and it hit its day highest price at $7.00.



Has S Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



IAMGOLD Corp (USA)(NYSE:IAG) started its trading session with the price of $6.36 and closed at $6.35 by scoring +2.09%. IAG’s stocks traded with total volume of 6.69 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.60 million shares. The beta of IAG stands at 0.59. Day range of the stock was $6.25 -$6.54.



IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is a mining company. IAMGOLD‘s interests include five operating gold mines, a niobium mine, a diamond royalty.



Why Should Investors Buy IAG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT) ended its day with the gain of +7.41% and closed at the price of $12.90 after opening at $12.23. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.69 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 9.72 million shares.



Walter Energy, Inc., is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coals for the global steel industry. The Company also produces thermal coal and industrial coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas (natural gas) and other related products.



Will WLT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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