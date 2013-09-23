Hot Stocks: Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS), Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS), Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO).



Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN) opened its last trade at the price of $8.04. Its closing price was $7.99 after losing -0.62% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.75 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.05 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.84.



Banco Santander, S.A. provides retail banking products and services for private customers, small and medium enterprises, and companies primarily in Brazil, Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Portugal, Germany, Chile, Argentina, Poland, the United States, and internationally.



Will SAN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID) percentage change plunged -2.75% to close at $4.24 with the total traded volume of 4.74 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 8.28 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.38- $6.50, while its day lowest price was $4.23. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.36.



Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer primarily in Brazil.



Will SID Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS) traded on volume of 4.57 million shares in the last session against average volume of 2.43 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $10.36 and closed at $10.12 by scoring -1.75%. In the last three months the stock was down -1.08% while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.25 - $16.35.



Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services; and supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the State of São Paulo.



Will SBS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) started its last trading session with the price of $14.49and closed at $14.22 by scoring -1.39%. The stock traded with total volume of 4.39 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.05 million shares. Day range for the stock was $14.09-$14.90.



Fusion-io, Inc. develops, markets, and sells storage memory platforms in the United States and internationally.



Will FIO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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