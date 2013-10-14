Hot Stocks: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Alcoa Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA).



Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), decreased -0.28% and closed at $14.19 on a traded volume of 83.42 million shares, in comparison to 84.47 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 22.22%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $152.44 million and its total outstanding shares are 10.74million.



Has BAC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, institutional investors, corporations, and governments in the United States and internationally.



iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), plunged -1.63% and closed at $14.52 on a traded volume of 11.30 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -16.31%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.27 and $14.85.



Will VXX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), jumped up1.06 % and closed at $17.11. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.97 and $17.77 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.12 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.02 and the overall traded volume that day was 30.18 million shares.



Will F Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ford Motor Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and service of vehicles, parts, and accessories worldwide. The company operates through two sectors, Automotive and Financial Services.



Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) after opening its shares at the price of $8.32, dropped -0.36% to close the day at $8.32. The stock ended on a traded volume of 27.43 million shares, in comparison to 27.54million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.63 and $9.37 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $8.42. It started the day at $8.34.



Will AA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alcoa Inc. engages in the production and management of primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina. The company operates in four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions.



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