Hot Stocks: BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SCGLY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY), Marathon Patent Group Inc (OTCBB: MARA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SCGLY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY), Marathon Patent Group Inc (OTCBB: MARA).



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY) increased 0.81% and closed at $35.04 on a traded volume of 58.017 shares, in comparison to 34.944 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 9.33%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $62.78 billion.



Will BAMXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) soared 3.90% and closed at $9.79 on a traded volume of 49.035 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 164.715 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 24.37%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $9.72 and $9.79.



Will SCGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Societe Generale Group provides retail banking, specialized financial and insurance, private banking, investment management, and corporate and investment banking services worldwide.



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) jumped 2.18% and closed at $14.03. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.19%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.35and $15.19 and during the previous trading session it marked $14.05 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $13.92 and the overall traded volume that day was 289.690 shares.



Will RBGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



Marathon Patent Group Inc (OTCBB: MARA) after opening its shares at the price of $5.90, jumped 3.93% to close the day at $6.08. The stock ended on a traded volume of 107.200 shares, in comparison to 33.482 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.38 and $13.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $6.08.



Will MARA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Marathon Patent Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and monetization of intellectual property through the prosecution and licensing of its patent portfolio.



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