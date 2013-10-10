Hot Stocks: BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB:DECN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB:DECN).



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) opened its last trade at the price of $34.91. Its closing price was $35.02 after gaining 2.55% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 28.179 shares, while its average trading volume remained 73.901 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.07. BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products.



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Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY) percentage change surged 1.19% to close at $8.50 with the total traded volume of 84.622 shares while its average volume of 84.767 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.19 - $8.65, while its day lowest price was $8.40. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.50. Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



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SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) traded on volume of 42.040 shares in the last session against average volume of 68.084 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $16.50 and closed at $16.46 by scoring 0.30%. In the last three months the stock was up 12.28% while its 52 week range of the stock was $12.13 - $18.08. Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



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Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB:DECN) started its last trading session with the price of $0.74 and closed at $0.830 by scoring 7.11%. The stock traded with total volume of 229.554 shares, while the average trading volume remained 400.303 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 14.13. Day range for the stock was $0.74 and $0.85. Decision Diagnostics Corp. distributes prescription and non-prescription diagnostics, and home testing products in the United States.



Will DECN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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