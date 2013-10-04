Hot Stocks: BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Compass Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY) .



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) opened its last trade at the price of $34.67. Its closing price was $34.49 after losing -1.06% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 40.035 shares, while its average trading volume remained 74.883 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.07. BNP Paribas SA is a France-based bank group with four core businesses: Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Investment Solutions and Other Activities. Retail Banking comprises the French retail banking division, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro in Italy.



Will BNPQY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) percentage change plunged -0.57% to close at $20.95 with the total traded volume of 42.690 shares while its average volume of 147.735 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.73 - $23.22, while its day lowest price was $20.80. The share price hit the day highest price of $21.12. Lenovo Group Limited is principally engaged in investment holding. It is a personal technology company serving customers in more than 160 countries. The Company is a personal computer (PC) vendor.



Will LNVGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) traded on volume of 52.969 shares in the last session against average volume of 72.227 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $and closed at $13.73 by scoring -0.33%. In the last three months the stock was up 4.05% while its 52 week range of the stock was $10.71 - $13.97. Compass Group PLC is a holding company and operates in North America, Europe & Japan and Fast Growing & Emerging markets.



Will CMPGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY) started its last trading session with the price of $32.90 and closed at $32.63 by scoring 0.43%. The stock traded with total volume of 69.457 shares, while the average trading volume remained 30.276 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.57. Day range for the stock was $32.49 and $32.90. National Australia Bank Limited provides products, advice and services. In Australia, it operates through National Australia Bank, MLC and UBank. In the United Kingdom, it operates through Clydesdale Bank. In New Zealand, it operates through Bank of New Zealand.



Will NABZY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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