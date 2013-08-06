Hot Stocks Buzz: Aeropostale Inc (NYSE:ARO), Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Compania De Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Aeropostale Inc (NYSE:ARO), Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG)



Aeropostale Inc (NYSE:ARO) opened the most recent session at the price of $14.79, whereas its previous closing price was recorded at $14.95. ARO gained +0.54% and traded within the range of $14.59 - $15.36 in prior trading activity. The 52 week range of the stock remained in between $11.76 - $17.10. Total volume of the stock was 1,616,900 shares during last trade, while its average volume remained 1.45 million shares.



Aéropostale, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) surged +0.18% and finished the trading at $16.63. Yesterday’s price range of LYV was $16.39 - $16.77, while the market capitalization of the stock was 3.24 billion. The stock traded with volume of 1,587,500 shares in preceding session, as compared to average volume of 954,032 shares.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company operates through Concerts, Ticketing, Artist Nation, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments.



Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN), in preceding trading session, showed a bearish movement of -2.09% and remained with market capitalization of 3.22 billion. The stock gained volume of 1,584,400 shares in prior session, while the average volume was 2.36 million shares.



Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold and silver in Peru.



Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG) traded with volume of 1,569,700 shares in the most recent session, as compared to average volume of 2.61 million shares.



During the preceding trading session, the stock showed a bearish movement of -1.20% to the closing price of $9.05. CIG traded in the day’s price range of $8.93 - $9.15.



Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transformation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy primarily in Minas Gerais, Brazil.



