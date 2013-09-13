Hot Stocks: BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS: BYDDF), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ALBKY), URANIUM PARTC CORP (OTCMKTS: URPTF), SONOVA HOLDING AG AD (OTCMKTS: SONVY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS: BYDDF), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ALBKY), URANIUM PARTC CORP (OTCMKTS: URPTF), SONOVA HOLDING AG AD (OTCMKTS: SONVY).



BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS: BYDDF) increased 0.64% and closed at $4.39 on a traded volume of 139.077 shares, in comparison to 101.281 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 53.03%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion.



Will BYDDF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries, automobiles and related products, handset components, and LCD and other electronic products.



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ALBKY) soared 2.53% and closed at $0.222 on a traded volume of 691.870 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 712.471 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -59.55%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.22 and $0.23.



Will ALBKY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally.



URANIUM PARTC CORP (OTCMKTS: URPTF) dropped -1.07% and closed at $4.76. So far in three months, the stock is down -7.39%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.56 and $5.78 and during the previous trading session it marked $4.87 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $4.75 and the overall traded volume that day was 24.000 shares.



Will URPTF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants.



SONOVA HOLDING AG AD (OTCMKTS: SONVY) after opening its shares at the price of $24.17, jumped 0.17% to close the day at $24.05. The stock ended on a traded volume of 18.311 shares, in comparison to 9.817 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $19.32 and $24.95 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $24.31.



Will SONVY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sonova Holding AG engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment.



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