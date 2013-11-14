Hot Stocks: Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA), McDermott International, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:MTU), Calpine Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- -LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:MTU), Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN).



Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA), increased1.68% and closed at $18.12 on a traded volume of 3.47 million shares, in comparison to 4.01 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -1.63%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.36million and its total outstanding shares are 130.50 million.



Will CVA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in North America.



McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), soared1.51% and closed at $8.06 on a traded volume of 3.58 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.64 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up11.02%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.87 and $8.10.



For How Long MDR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



McDermott International, Inc. operates as an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) company worldwide.



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE:MTU), jumped up3.16 % and closed at $6.53. So far in three months, the stock is up 5.66%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.24 and $7.31 and during the previous trading session it marked$6.54 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $6.39 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.38 million shares.



Will MTU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the wholesale and retail securities businesses.



Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) after opening its shares at the price of $19.13, dropped -0.21% to close the day at $19.23. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.36 million shares, in comparison to 2.66 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.47 and $22.16 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $19.32. It started the day at $19.13.



Will CPN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Calpine Corporation, a wholesale power generation company, owns and operates natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/