Hot Stocks: Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO), CANACOL ENERGY LTD (OTCMKTS:CAAEF), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO), CANACOL ENERGY LTD (OTCMKTS:CAAEF), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY).



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) opened its last trade at the price of $190.07. Its closing price was $189.17 after losing -0.59% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.909 shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.631shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.81.



Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and construction of prefabricated houses and structures in Japan.



Will DWAHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) percentage change surged 6.38% to close at $0.150 with the total traded volume of 722.301 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 441.407 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.13 - $0.41, while its day lowest price was $0.14. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.16.



International Stem Cell Corporation, a developmental stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, biomedical, and cosmeceutical products in the United States and internationally.



Will ISCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CANACOL ENERGY LTD (OTCMKTS:CAAEF) traded on volume of 37.921 shares in the last session against average volume of 29.205 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.30 and closed at $4.25 by scoring -1.16%.In the last three months the stock was up 59.77 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $2.33 - $5.00.



Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia, Guyana, and Brazil.



Will CAAEF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) started its last trading session with the price of $20.60 and closed at $20.58 by scoring 1.18%. The stock traded with total volume of 61.668 shares, while the average trading volume remained 218.462 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.49. Day range for the stock was $20.50 and $20.60.



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment in Japan and internationally.



Will NSANY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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