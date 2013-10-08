Hot Stocks: E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS:GLBH), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS:GLBH), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY).



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) opened its last trade at the price of $0.05. Its closing price was $0.0495 after losing -1.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.80 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.61 million shares. E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally.



Will EWSI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF) percentage change surged 4.69% to close at $129.50 with the total traded volume of 11.759 shares while its average volume of 20.485 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.00 - $129.90, while its day lowest price was $128.00. The share price hit the day highest price of $129.90. Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10, an electron beam melting (EBM) machine for the industrial production of orthopedic implants; and Arcam A2, a solution for additive manufacturing of metal parts from a range of different materials in the aerospace industry.



Will AMAVF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS:GLBH) traded on volume of 9.33 million shares in the last session against average volume of 11.76 million shares. The company closed at $0.0024 by scoring -14.29%. In the last three months the stock was down -95.29%.



Will GLBH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) started its last trading session with the price of $16.33 and closed at $16.54 by scoring -0.42%. The stock traded with total volume of 39.901 shares, while the average trading volume remained 68.087 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.45. Day range for the stock was $16.33 and $16.69. Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Will SBGSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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